Hayes scored his fourth goal of the season in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hayes ended a nine-game goal drought while recording a point for the second consecutive contest. The 25-year-old forward's quest for his first 50-point campaign has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start, but Hayes is beginning to round into form offensively. For now, he's on pace for a career-low 35 points with just eight through 19 games.