Hayes scored a goal and an assist, both on the power platy, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

That's now three straight two-point performances for Hayes, giving him four goals and 10 points in his last 10 games. The 26-year-old center is still looking for his first 50-point season in the NHL, but his top-six role and increased responsibility with the man advantage have him headed for a career-best campaign.