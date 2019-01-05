Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Still day-to-day
Hayes didn't skate Saturday and remains day-to-day, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.
Stephenson also mentions that coach David Quinn called Hayes' injury "not anything serious" while referring to the center as a "quick healer", so it sounds like Hayes could return before the end of the Rangers' road trip, which still has stops scheduled in Arizona on Sunday and Vegas on Tuesday.
