Hayes (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Islanders since he was wearing a no-contact jersey at morning skate, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The brawny pivot is looking at a fourth straight absence, with the Rangers having struggled to a minus-13 goal differential and three straight losses during his injury layoff. Hayes is not currently on injured reserve, but one would think he'd end up on that list if he doesn't improve soon.