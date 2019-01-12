Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Still out Saturday
Hayes (upper body) remains on the shelf for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Hayes will skip his fifth consecutive contest Saturday, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team winds up moving him to injured reserve if he's not ready to retake the ice soon. His next opportunity to do so arrives Sunday against the Blue Jackets.
