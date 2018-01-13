Hayes (lower body) took warmups ahead of Saturday's matinee against the Islanders, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports. As a result, the center is likely to play in the contest.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault sounded a bit pessimistic about Hayes' chances of playing here, but his status has been upgraded with regard to his appearance in pregame warmups. Hayes has been a disappointment this season, as he's only put up 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) through 42 games after notching a career-high 49 combined goals and helpers in the previous campaign.