Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Tallies assist Saturday
Hayes finished with an assist and four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.
The helper ends a four-game point drought as the first-round pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has had a sluggish start with just seven points in his first 18 games. He's getting plenty of opportunities so he should pick up the offense as the season wears on.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Fined for unsportsmanlike conduct•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Snaps scoreless streak•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Snipes winner and adds assist•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Puts in first tally of season•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Joining team USA•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Garners assist versus Senators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...