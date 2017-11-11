Hayes finished with an assist and four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The helper ends a four-game point drought as the first-round pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has had a sluggish start with just seven points in his first 18 games. He's getting plenty of opportunities so he should pick up the offense as the season wears on.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories