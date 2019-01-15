Hayes (upper body) will practice Wednesday in the hope he will be ready in time to suit up against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The news effectively rules Hayes out for Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, which will mark his seventh consecutive contest on the sidelines. The center was on a role prior to getting hurt, as he racked up 16 points in his previous 11 contests. Ryan Strome figures to continue logging bigger minutes with Hayes unavailable.