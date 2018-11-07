Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Three assists in win
Hayes recorded three assists Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Montreal.
It was a rare three-point night for Hayes, a feat the 26-year-old had not pulled off since 2016-17. Tuesday's performance moved him to eight points on the season and despite the offensive outburst against Montreal, Hayes remains a risky fantasy play most evenings.
