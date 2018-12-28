Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Trade value skyrocketing
Hayes dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
Hayes should fetch quite a return at the trade deadline if the Rangers opt to deal him. The pending unrestricted free agent stretched his point streak to seven games, with five goals and eight assists over that span. Overall, he's up to 32 points through 36 games, so Hayes should have no trouble topping 50 points for the first time in his five-year career if he stays healthy.
