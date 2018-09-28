Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Two points in win
Hayes registered two points in New York's 4-2 preseason win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Hayes, 26, is coming off his first 20-plus goal season, having tickled twine 25 times in 2017-18. He will look to improve on his performance from a season ago and appears to be rounding into regular-season form right on schedule.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Elects salary arbitration•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Gets qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Scores 25th goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Riding three-game, three-point streak•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Picks up two helpers Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...