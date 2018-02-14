Play

Hayes contributed a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Hayes has five points over his current three-game point streak, including a pair of power-play goals. Even with the recent success, he's on pace to come up well short of 40 points after piling up 49 last season. Hayes did double his season power-play point total in this one, though.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories