Coach Alain Vigneault indicated Friday that Hayes has a 50-50 shot or worse to play Saturday against the Islanders, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Although there's still a chance Hayes dresses for the contest, it appears he's trending in the wrong direction as the contest approaches. A more definitive word on his availability should surface Saturday, but expect Vinni Lettieri to draw in if he's ultimately unable to play.