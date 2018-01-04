Hayes finished with a minus-2 rating without marking the scoresheet in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hayes still doesn't have a mulit-point performance since Oct. 21 and is sitting at just 17 points through 40 games. Part of the reason for Hayes' offensive decline is how coach Alain Vigneault has chosen to utilize the fourth-year center, as Hayes is now matching up defensively with opposing top lines rather than trying to score against weaker opponents. That new role is important to the Rangers but it doesn't do fantasy owners any favors.