Hayes (undisclosed) will surprisingly play in Saturday's game against the Senators, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Hayes was considered doubtful to play when his status was last checked Friday, but a good night's rest must have helped him considerably. Cyrgalis surmises that he will likely center Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller, though he skated on the fourth line during warmups.

