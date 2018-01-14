Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Will sit out Sunday
Hayes (bruise) won't play Sunday against the Penguins.
Hayes was struggling with a lower-body injury ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders, so it may be tough for him to log back-to-back games with nagging injuries. The 25-year-old pivot has 10 goals and 18 points through 43 games, and he'll likely be replaced by Paul Carey in the lineup.
