Hayes (bruise) won't play Sunday against the Penguins.

Hayes was struggling with a lower-body injury ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders, so it may be tough for him to log back-to-back games with nagging injuries. The 25-year-old pivot has 10 goals and 18 points through 43 games, and he'll likely be replaced by Paul Carey in the lineup.

