Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Won't play Friday
Hayes will sit out of Friday's game versus the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury.
This is a major blow to the Rangers' top six, as Hayes is having a breakout year with 33 points through 39 games. Brett Howden will likely bump into Hayes' place in the lineup. According to Colin Stephenson of Newsday, coach Dan Quinn believes Hayes may be aching because of the altitude and doesn't believe he'll miss more than one game. Nevertheless, expect an update ahead of Sunday's road game versus the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...