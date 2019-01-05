Hayes will sit out of Friday's game versus the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury.

This is a major blow to the Rangers' top six, as Hayes is having a breakout year with 33 points through 39 games. Brett Howden will likely bump into Hayes' place in the lineup. According to Colin Stephenson of Newsday, coach Dan Quinn believes Hayes may be aching because of the altitude and doesn't believe he'll miss more than one game. Nevertheless, expect an update ahead of Sunday's road game versus the Coyotes.