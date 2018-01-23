Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Won't play in Anaheim
Hayes (bruise) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest in Anaheim, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Though his return to practice as a full participant made it seem promising that he could return Tuesday, the Rangers are apparently deciding to play it safe and will hold the 25-year-old out one more game. That said, considering his questionable status for the last couple of games, it would be surprising if Hayes were not able to suit up for Thursday's road trip finisher in San Jose.
