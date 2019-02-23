Hayes will not play Saturday against the Devils, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. He is on the block ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

The Blueshirts figure to be big sellers ahead of the trade deadline, with Rangers GM Jeff Gorton believed to be fielding offers for Hayes and Mats Zuccarello -- both top-six offensive contributors -- in addition to rugged defenseman Adam McQuaid. Hayes has compiled 14 goals and 28 assists through 51 games this season, and he needs only eight more to establish a career high in that essential fantasy category. Still, only eight teams are scoring less than the Rangers this season, so Hayes' value could reach new heights if he's ultimately dealt to a contender that features more established wingers than Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich.