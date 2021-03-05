Rooney recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Devils.
Rooney contributed to New York's four-goal third-period onslaught against his former team. The 27-year-old Massachusetts native has become a staple in the Rangers' bottom six thanks to his north-south style and ability to play center or wing.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Swats in rebound for equalizer•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Lights lamp in second straight•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Finds the net shorthanded•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Gearing up Friday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Slated to miss clash with Pens•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Unavailable for Tuesday's game•