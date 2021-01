Rooney (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders.

Rooney logged 8:22 of ice time versus the Isles on Thursday before exiting the contest. The team figures to slide Brett Howden into the lineup if Rooney is unable to play Saturday. Even if Rooney is in action, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him tickling the twine with consistency given he notched just four goals in 49 games with New Jersey last year.