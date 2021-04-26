Rooney scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Rooney controlled the puck after a scrambled faceoff and flung it down the ice for the final goal of the game. The 27-year-old is up to eight tallies, 13 points, 52 shots on net, 32 PIM and 95 hits through 47 contests. He mainly plays in a fourth-line role.