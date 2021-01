Rooney scored a short-handed goal on his only shot in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Rooney collected his first goal of the season while working a 2-on-0 short-handed rush with K'Andre Miller and converting a perfect return feed from the rookie defensemen. Rooney, 27, has only scored 11 goals in 101 career NHL games but four of those tallies have come while shorthanded.