Contrary to a previous report, Rooney (undisclosed) will play Friday's game against the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Rooney wasn't expected to play Friday, but with Julien Gauthier serving as a healthy scratch, he'll enter the lineup for the second time this year. The 27-year-old has posted 19 points over 96 NHL games. He's slated to play on the fourth line.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Slated to miss clash with Pens•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Unavailable for Tuesday's game•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Won't play Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Considered day-to-day•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Injured in third period•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Inks deal with Rangers•