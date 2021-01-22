Contrary to a previous report, Rooney (undisclosed) will play Friday's game against the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Rooney wasn't expected to play Friday, but with Julien Gauthier serving as a healthy scratch, he'll enter the lineup for the second time this year. The 27-year-old has posted 19 points over 96 NHL games. He's slated to play on the fourth line.