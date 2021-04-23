Rooney had one shot over 10:40 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Rooney works on the fourth line and penalty kill, not exactly fantasy-friendly roles. The 27-year-old forward has already set career highs in both goals (seven) and points (12) in 45 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Two helpers Sunday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Bags apple against former team•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Swats in rebound for equalizer•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Lights lamp in second straight•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Finds the net shorthanded•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Gearing up Friday•