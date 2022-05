Rooney earned an assist and four PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Rooney set up Andrew Copp for the empty-netter in the final minute of the game. This was Rooney's second assist in six playoff contests. The 28-year-old center has added 18 hits, five shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating while seeing limited playing time on the fourth line.