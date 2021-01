Rooney (undisclosed) was injured on a third-period collision with Ross Johnston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Rooney and Johnston appeared to run into each other in the neutral zone, a meeting Rooney got the worst of. He was helped to the locker room and did not return, ending with 8:22 of ice time for the game. It's unclear if Rooney will be ready to go when the Rangers meet the Islanders again Saturday. Consider the 27-year-old day-to-day for now.