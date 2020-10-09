Rooney signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Rooney featured in a combined 90 games (41 and 49) for the Devils over the last two seasons, recording 19 points along the way. It's unclear if the Rangers intend to use him in their bottom six, but with four centers currently ahead of him on the depth chart (Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil and Brett Howden), there's a good chance Rooney will kick off his Rangers tenure in the minors.