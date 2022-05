Rooney notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Rooney set up Andrew Copp for a shorthanded tally that tied the game at 4-4 in the second period. The 28-year-old Rooney is unlikely to play much more than a fourth-line role, so he's not likely to be a factor for most fantasy managers. He posted 12 points in 61 regular-season contests this year.