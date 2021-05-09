Rooney finished the season with career highs in goals (eight), assists (14) and games played (54).
Rooney beat his 2018-19 career highs by two goals and four points while playing five more games than he did last season. He was a fixture in the Rangers' bottom six this season, but the soon-to-be 28-year-old Rooney will likely need to earn his spot in the lineup against a bevy of younger challengers in camp next season.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Fills empty net•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Having career year in limited role•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Two helpers Sunday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Bags apple against former team•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Swats in rebound for equalizer•
-
Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Lights lamp in second straight•