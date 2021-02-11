Rooney scored a goal on two shots, doled out a team-high five hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Tuukka Rask shrugged off a deflection by Brendan Lemieux (which may have been on a high stick), but Rooney was there with a legal tap-in for the rebound. The 27-year-old Rooney has done well in a fourth-line role with three goals and an assist, a plus-6 rating, 17 hits and 11 shots on net through 10 contests. All four of his points have come in the last five games.