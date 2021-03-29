Rooney picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.
He was right in the middle of a frantic Rangers rally from a 4-0 deficit in the third period, setting up Colin Blackwell and Alexis Lafreniere less than three minutes apart for the team's second and third tallies. Rooney had just one point, a goal, in his prior 11 games, and on the season the fourth-liner has five goals and 10 points through 32 contests.
