Shattenkirk (shoulder) recorded 16:18 of ice time and assisted on the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over the Blues on Monday.

Shattenkirk was the secondary distributor on Boo Nieves' backhand tally with 3:11 off the clock in the second frame. The former is the 15th highest-paid defenseman in the NHL with an annual cap hit of $6.65 million, but this was only his ninth point through 30 games as part of the 2018-19 campaign. While those numbers wouldn't be horrible if projected over a full 82-game season, it's safe to say that New York won't be getting a solid return on its investment from Shattenkirk for the second straight year -- he posted five goals and 18 assists to go along with a minus-14 rating in 2017-18.