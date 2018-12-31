Shattenkirk (shoulder) is no longer on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site.

As expected, Shattenkirk was removed from IR ahead of Monday's contest versus the Blues, paving the way for him to return against his former club after missing seven games with a shoulder injury. He's been a disappointment since signing in New York, this being his second season with the Rangers. In 29 games this season, Shattenkirk has a goal and seven assists.