Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Back in lineup
Shattenkirk (coach's decision) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shattenkirk sat as a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Detroit, but he's apparently no longer in coach David Quinn's dog house. The 30-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role Saturday, skating on the Rangers' top pairing and second power-play unit against New Jersey.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Picking up slack•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Rewarded for shooting often•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Accumulates apple in return•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: All set to go Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...