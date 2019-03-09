Shattenkirk (coach's decision) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shattenkirk sat as a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Detroit, but he's apparently no longer in coach David Quinn's dog house. The 30-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role Saturday, skating on the Rangers' top line and second power-play unit against New Jersey.