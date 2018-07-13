Shattenkirk was back on the ice Thursday and should be completely ready to go by training camp, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Shattenkirk's first season with his hometown team was a disappointing one, as a meniscus tear in his left knee ended the offensive-minded blueliner's campaign early. He had surgery to repair the injury Jan. 22 and appears to be well on his way to a full recovery from that procedure. Having a healthy Shattenkirk in 2018-19 would be a major boon to both fantasy owners and the young Rangers squad around him, so hopefully he can avoid any setbacks moving forward.