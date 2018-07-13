Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Back on ice
Shattenkirk was back on the ice Thursday and should be completely ready to go by training camp, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Shattenkirk's first season with his hometown team was a disappointing one, as a meniscus tear in his left knee ended the offensive-minded blueliner's campaign early. He had surgery to repair the injury Jan. 22 and appears to be well on his way to a full recovery from that procedure. Having a healthy Shattenkirk in 2018-19 would be a major boon to both fantasy owners and the young Rangers squad around him, so hopefully he can avoid any setbacks moving forward.
