Shattenkirk will watch from the press box for Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Coach David Quinn did follow up by saying that Shattenkirk would be in action for Saturday's tilt against the Oilers. In part due to injuries, the blueliner has failed to live up to expectations since being traded away from St. Louis during the 2016-17 campaign -- even serving as a healthy scratch for the Capitals in the postseason. Perhaps his benching will be a wakeup call for the 29-year-old and he can register his first point of the season Saturday.