Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Busy in overtime loss
Shattenkirk registered an assist and four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
The veteran blueliner also has two PIM, two shots and a blocked shot in his 16:00 of ice time. A formerly-reliable 40-point producer, Shattenkirk has two goals and 22 assists in 60 contests this season, the third straight year he's produced at a reduced level.
