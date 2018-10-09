Shattenkirk is shaping up to be a healthy scratch for Thursday's home game versus the Sharks, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Shattenkirk admitted that he's been playing "Not great," which is a statement backed by his minus-4 rating and three-game pointless stretch to begin the season. He has hoisted 10 shots between contests against the Predators, Sabres and Hurricanes, respectively, but the power-play quarterback hasn't been able to get anything to fall. Perhaps the best-case scenario is for Shattenkirk to take the next game off to devise a better plan of attack for Saturday's matinee against the Oilers.