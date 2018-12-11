Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Exits with injury Monday
Shattenkirk exited Monday's game against Tampa Bay with a shoulder injury and will not return, reports The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello.
Shattenkirk appeared to suffer the injury on a high hit from ex-Ranger J.T. Miller. Should the puck-moving blueliner be forced to miss any time, Brendan Smith is the logical choice to rejoin the lineup. The Rangers don't play again until Friday against the Coyotes, so expect an update on Shattenkirk's status sometime before that contest.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records rare multi-point effort•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Having trouble scoring despite power-play time•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Finally ends drought•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Benched Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Could watch next game from press box•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...