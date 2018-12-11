Shattenkirk exited Monday's game against Tampa Bay with a shoulder injury and will not return, reports The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello.

Shattenkirk appeared to suffer the injury on a high hit from ex-Ranger J.T. Miller. Should the puck-moving blueliner be forced to miss any time, Brendan Smith is the logical choice to rejoin the lineup. The Rangers don't play again until Friday against the Coyotes, so expect an update on Shattenkirk's status sometime before that contest.