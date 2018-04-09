Shattenkirk (knee) should be healthy enough to take part in next season's training camp.

This comes as positive news for Shattenkirk, who sat out the final 36 games of the season due to injury. While the Boston University product didn't live up to his $6.65 million cap hit, he didn't have a bad season either, logging 23 points in 46 games. Despite his defensive deficiencies, as long as Shattenkirk continues to skate upwards of three minutes per game on the power play, he'll be a useful player to fantasy owners.