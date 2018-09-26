Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Expected to play versus Islanders
Shattenkirk (rest) is expected to dress for Wednesday's preseason clash with the Islanders.
Shattenkirk was held out Monday against New Jersey after playing in consecutive games and appears to be ready to lace up his skates again. An injury plagues 2017-18 campaign saw the blueliner appear in just 46 contests. As a result, he failed to crack the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 season. If he can stay healthy, the 29-year-old is capable of getting back to being a top-end fantasy producer.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Not playing Monday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Hand in all Rangers goals•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Ready for game action Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Back on ice•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Still on track in recovery•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...