Shattenkirk (rest) is expected to dress for Wednesday's preseason clash with the Islanders.

Shattenkirk was held out Monday against New Jersey after playing in consecutive games and appears to be ready to lace up his skates again. An injury plagues 2017-18 campaign saw the blueliner appear in just 46 contests. As a result, he failed to crack the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 season. If he can stay healthy, the 29-year-old is capable of getting back to being a top-end fantasy producer.