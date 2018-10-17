Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Finally ends drought
Shattenkirk earned an assist on both goals Tuesday, helping his team outlast the Avalanche for a 3-2 shootout win.
Shattenkirk has been a mess in terms of fantasy ever since leaving the Blues, and this will hopefully be the beginning of him getting back on track after going scoreless in the first five contests of the year for the Rangers. He's having enough trouble cracking the Rangers' lineup right now, so he shouldn't be in your lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Benched Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Could watch next game from press box•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two helpers in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Expected to play versus Islanders•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Not playing Monday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Hand in all Rangers goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...