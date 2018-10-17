Shattenkirk earned an assist on both goals Tuesday, helping his team outlast the Avalanche for a 3-2 shootout win.

Shattenkirk has been a mess in terms of fantasy ever since leaving the Blues, and this will hopefully be the beginning of him getting back on track after going scoreless in the first five contests of the year for the Rangers. He's having enough trouble cracking the Rangers' lineup right now, so he shouldn't be in your lineup.