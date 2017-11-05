Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Fourth in scoring from blue line

Shattenkirk's two goals Saturday in an overtime win over Florida push him into fourth in the NHL in scoring from the blue line.

Shattenkirk isn't a top pairing defender -- his own zone game just doesn't cut it. But he's a fantasy beast who is among the league leaders in goals from the back end (four). The goals extended Shattenkirk's streak to four games and six points (two goals, four assists).