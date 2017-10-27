Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Giveaway results in Arizona goal

Shattenkirk finished with a minus-1 rating, three blocked shots, six penalty minutes and a game-high seven giveaways in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Shattenkirk had a golden opportunity to get back on track at home against an Arizona club that came in 0-8-1, but instead failed to put a shot on goal for just the second time this season while turning the puck over seven times. That latter number was especially egregious considering nobody else from either team had more than three giveaways, and one of Shattenkirk's defensive-zone miscues unsurprisingly led to Arizona's first goal. New York was hoping to turn its prized free agent signing into a solid two-way defenseman, but Shattenkirk has already been demoted off the top pairing due to his deficiencies in his own zone and is now on a three-game point drought to boot after totaling two goals and five assists over his first eight games with the club.