Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Hand in all Rangers goals
Shattenkirk picked up two assists in the Rangers' 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.
Shattenkirk has a reputation as a high-end scoring defender, but he's a consistent 45-point scorer, save two years ago (56). Let someone else draft him as a 50-plus point guy.
