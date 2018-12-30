Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Implied scratch Saturday
Shattenkirk (shoulder) continues to progress in his rehab, and there's a "decent chance" that he'll suit up Monday for a New Year's Eve matchup against the Blues, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
This effectively rules out Shattenkirk for Saturday's game against the Predators, but fantasy owners shouldn't be without the defenseman for much longer. He remains on injured reserve for the time being.
