Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Might play Saturday
Shattenkirk (shoulder) is "day-to-day" with his injury, though Rangers coach David Quinn is holding out hope that the defenseman will be ready to go against the Predators on Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It's been a tumultuous season for Shattenkirk based on this latest injury and his collecting a mere eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 27 games prior to sustaining the separated shoulder. Shattenkirk remains on injured reserve with the Blueshirts winning just once in five tries through his recent string of absences.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Out 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Exits with injury Monday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records rare multi-point effort•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Having trouble scoring despite power-play time•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Finally ends drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...