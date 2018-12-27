Shattenkirk (shoulder) is "day-to-day" with his injury, though Rangers coach David Quinn is holding out hope that the defenseman will be ready to go against the Predators on Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

It's been a tumultuous season for Shattenkirk based on this latest injury and his collecting a mere eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 27 games prior to sustaining the separated shoulder. Shattenkirk remains on injured reserve with the Blueshirts winning just once in five tries through his recent string of absences.