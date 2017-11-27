Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Nabs assist in victory

Shattenkirk assisted on a Michael Grabner goal in a shootout win over Vancouver on Sunday.

It was the first points in six contests for the blueliner, who logged a season-high 25:30 in the victory. While Shattenkirk did go through a bit of an offensive slump, he was putting plenty of pucks on net and you knew it wouldn't last long. The 28-year-old has been excellent through 24 games this season, managing 18 points and 24 PIM. With the Rangers hitting their stride, the power-play quarterback needs to be in your lineup every game.